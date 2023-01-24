Astros Crawfish Boil: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

It’s your Tuesday Boil!

Oops! All Astros: Tommy Sacco

Tommy Sacco is a five-foot-10, 185 lb. switch-hitting middle infielder from Chandler, AZ. Born on May 21, 1999, Sacco was Houston’s 14th round choice in the 2022 draft. Thus far, there are six players who were taken 433rd overall to make the majors. Only Brandon Lyon (6.3 WAR) has accrued a WAR figure of greater than one.

Soon after getting drafted, Sacco agreed to a deal that included a $125,000 signing bonus and reported to the Rookie-Level FCL Orange, in the Florida-based Florida Coast League. On August 8, he was 0-for-3 with an HBP, a stolen base, and a run scored in a 4-1 victory over the FCL Cardinals. That was his only appearance at the rookie level. The following day he was in the lineup for the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Sacco played in 25 games, collecting multiple hits in four of them. On September 3, he hit a single and a double, also drawing a walk and scoring two times in a 7-0 win against the Delmarva Shorebirds. In a way-too-small sample size, Sacco slashed .198/.280/.323 over 107 plate appearances, with 11 walks and 26 strikeouts. He hit two homers with six RBI, stealing seven bases in eight attempts.

Defensively, Sacco played 113 innings at second base without an error in 33 chances. He added 53 innings at shortstop, taking 16 chances without an error as well. His perfect season in the field is broken up however by his 40 innings of play at third base, during which he made two errors in nine chances for a .778 fielding percentage. Look for Sacco to start the 2023 season with the High-A Asheville Tourists.