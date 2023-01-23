Astros Crawfish Boil: Monday, January 23, 2023

It’s the Monday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Adding two greats to the HOF. pic.twitter.com/PO0Q5v825X — Houston Astros (@astros) January 21, 2023

MLB News

Oops! All Astros: Scott Manea

Scott Manea is a five-foot-11, 237 lb. catcher and first baseman from Shrewsbury, MA. Born on December 21, 1995, he was a 40th round choice of the Seattle Mariners in 2014 out of St. John’s HS. Despite getting chosen 1,191st overall off the board, Manea could be the third player chosen at the spot to get to the majors. Matt Garza (12.5 WAR) leads the small group.

Just before the start of 2019 Spring Training, Manea was sent to the Astros with Luis Santana and Ross Adolph for Cody Bohanek and J.D.Davis. Manea slashed .235/.347/.387 over 102 games with the then-High-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, with 12 homers and 49 RBI. After taking 2020 off along with everyone else, he played the 2021 season with the Corpus Christi Hooks. For the Double-A club, he slashed .286/.405/.462 with nine homers and 38 RBI in 65 games.

Manea opened the 2022 season with the Triple-A Sugar Hand Space Cowboys, making the last level prior to the majors for the first time. He played in 89 games in total, including 12 instances of multiple-hit games. On May 29, he hit a single and a triple with four RBI in a 17-14 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas. On June 25, he went three-for-three with a walk and a double, scoring three times and driving two in as Sugar Land defeated the Tacoma Rainiers, 9-8.