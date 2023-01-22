Oops! All Astros: Pedro León

We’re reviewing each player to spend any time on the field with the 2022 Houston organization, at any level.

Pedro León is a five-foot-10, 170 lb. utility man who played second, short, right, and center in the 2022 season. Born on May 28, 1998 in Havana, Cuba, León initially signed with the Astros for $4,000,000 on January 15, 2021. After signing, he hit .220/.339/.369 in 72 games between the Rookie-Level FCL Astros, the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks, and the Triple-A Sugar Land Skeeters, with nine round-trippers and 36 RBI. He also stole 18 bases in 28 attempts, and drew 39 walks against 92 whiffs over 301 PA.

After hitting .257 with the Glendale Desert Dogs over 20 games while playing in the Arizona Fall League, León opened the 2022 season back at the Triple-A level, with the newly renamed Space Cowboys. With Sugar Land, León played in a team-third 115 games, collecting multiple hits in 24 of them and three hits in five of them.

On April 27 in an 8-7 win over the Tacoma Rainiers, León hit a double and a home run to collect three RBI. On May 14, he hit a single and two home runs, totaling six RBI in a 12-2 rout of the Albuquerque Isotopes. On June 28, León hit a single, a double, and a solo home run in an 11-9 loss to Albuquerque.

Over the entire season, León slashed .228/.365/.431 in 504 PA. He hit 27 doubles, three triples, and 17 home runs with 63 RBI. He also led the team with 38 stolen bases, but was caught 18 times for a lackluster 68 percent success rate. León drew 71 walks for a solid 14 percent base-on-balls rate, but also struck out 145 times — nearly 30 percent of the time.

On top of the questions regarding León’s “finishing,” it was recently announced that he’d miss six-to-eight weeks in recovery from a sports hernia surgery. Despite all that, León’s power (see video above) is undeniable. He’ll miss attending Houston’s major league training camp, but should join the Cowboys sometime around Opening Day. Look for him to possibly make his major league debut sometime during the 2023 season. Thanks for reading.