Astros Crawfish Boil: Saturday, January 21, 2023

It’s your weekend Boil!

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros Top Prospect Underwent Surgery (si.com)

Are Houston Astros stars Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker MVP value bets? (chron.com)

Astros to host FanFest at Minute Maid Park tomorrow (mlb.com)

Astros action you need to know: From the final two to what’s next (click2houston.com)

MLB News

Rangers Make Move in ESPN Power Rankings (si.com)

McCutchen awestruck by reunion with Bucs: ‘I’m just thankful’ (mlb.com)

Marlins moving Jazz to CF after Arraez trade (mlb.com)

McCutchen awestruck by reunion with Bucs: ‘I’m just thankful’ (mlb.com)

Oops! All Astros: Cristofer Mezquita

Cristofer Mezquita is a six-foot, 175 lb. left-handed pitcher from Santiago, DR. Born on June 6, 2000, he signed his first professional deal on July 2, 2017 with the Astros through free agency. The deal had a $30,000 signing bonus.

Mezquita pitched in 30 games at the rookie level with the DSL Astros between 2018 and 2019, striking 47 out in 38 2⁄ 3 innings. He gave up 32 hits and 34 walks over that time for a 1.707 WHIP. He pitched 5 2⁄ 3 innings in 2021 for the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, striking out three and walking four.

The 2022 season would begin and end for Mezquita stationed with the FCL Astros Orange, in the stateside rookie league. On July 14, he pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out a pair as the Oranges defeated the FCL Marlins, 9-0.