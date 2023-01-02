Astros Crawfish Boil: Monday, January 2, 2023

Another year of Astros baseball starts now.

As hard as it may be to believe, more days have passed since the final game of the World Series than remain until full squads report for Spring Training. What happens in the offseason usually pales in comparison to the interest generated from in-season developments. Even so, we try to keep you engaged with interesting, informative, and sometimes even oppositional content. So what of import has happened since the calendar rolled from one year into the next?

R.I.P. 2022 (2022-2022)

Oops! All Astros: Carlos Cauro

Carlos Cauro is a six-foot-two, 184 lb. catcher and first baseman from Carora, VZ. Born on June 14, 2005, Cauro signed with the Astros through free agency on May 11, 2022, a month prior to turning 17-years-old.

Cauro was assigned to the DSL Astros Blue, a Rookie-Level outfit in the Dominican Republic-based Dominican Summer League. On June 30, he got into his first professional contest, going 0-for-1 in a 4-3 loss to the DSL Rockies.

After not appearing in another game for three weeks, Cauro appeared in 24 games for the Blue from mid-July through late-August. On August 19, he registered his first career three-hit game in a 7-1 win over the DSL Blue Guardians, with two singles, a double, a run, and an RBI.

In total, Cauro went 13-for-68 in 25 games in total, with two doubles, six runs scored and five RBI. He drew 11 walks and struck out 21 times, slashing .191/.317/.221. He was thrown out in his only stolen base attempt. Although possibly owing to Small Sample Size, Cauro’s left-handed splits were notable with a four-for-eight performance with five walks versus only one strikeout in 14 PA.