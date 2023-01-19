Oops! All Astros: Daniel Castro

We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022.

Daniel Castro is a five-foot-10, 190 lb. switch-hitting catcher from Puerto La Cruz, VZ. Born on October 21, 2003, he signed his first professional contract with the Astros on September 24, 2021. His first assignment was to the DSL Astros Blue, in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League in time for their full season.

On June 23, Castro hit two singles and a triple, scoring twice in a 12-4 win over the DSL Royals Stewart. In 51 games in total, Castro slashed .206/.333/.348 with four doubles, a pair of triples, four homers, and 11 RBI. He stole five bases in 10 attempts, and drew 18 walks versus 39 strikeouts in 168 plate appearances.

Of course, for minor league catchers, the name of the game is defensive progress. Castro is no exception. He played 159 1⁄ 3 innings behind the plate and made two errors for a .989 fielding percentage. He also threw out 10-of-37 runners trying to steal, a 27 percent kill-rate. In addition, he played 109 2⁄ 3 innings at first base without an error, as well as 3 1⁄ 3 innings in the outfield.

Castro has a lot of utility simply as a switch-hitting catcher with a modicum of defensive prowess. That prowess will only grow as he racks up time behind the plate through Houston’s minor league system. Look for him to begin the 2023 campaign likely with either the rookie-level FCL Astros or the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Thanks for reading.