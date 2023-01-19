Astros Crawfish Boil: Thursday, January 19, 2023

It’s the Thursday Boil!

Oops! All Astros: Aaron Brown

Aaron Brown is a six-foot-four, 220 lb. right-handed pitcher from Nashville, TN. Born on March 19, 1999, he was Houston’s ninth-round choice out of Middle Tennessee State University in 2021. Taken 268th overall, Brown could someday be the 10th player to make the majors after getting taken at that position. The only player with a WAR over 5.0 to be drafted there was former Houston Astros centerfielder Steve Finley (44.2). Middle Tennessee State has produced 10 major leaguers, but none with more than Michael McKenry’s 2.4 career WAR.

After signing his first professional deal, which included a $57,500 signing bonus, Brown split his initial professional campaign between the Rookie-Level FCL Astros and the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers. He struck out 32 in 21 2⁄ 3 innings, holding opponents to a 1.154 WHIP and a 5.40 ERA. He held the opposition to a .250/.289/.464 slashline.

In 2022, Brown got a one-way ticket to the High-A Asheville Tourists, and stayed there for the entire campaign, leading the affiliate with 109 innings pitched. In his first appearance of the season, on April 10, hearted a victory by pitching five shutout innings and striking out eight in a 1-0 win against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. On August 2, he pitched six innings of shutout, two-hit, no-walk relief, striking out three in a 6-5 win against the Hickory Crawdads.

Those two appearances, unfortunately, were Brown’s best of the season, by far. Overall, opponents managed to slash .291/.342/.514 in 483 plate appearances, with 21 home runs. He only struck out 95, for a disappointing 7.8 K/9, while giving up a 1.495 WHIP.

Brown clearly has some kinks in his game before he’s cleared to graduate to the Double-A level, let alone the majors. Look for him to begin the 2023 season with the Tourists.