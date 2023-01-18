Oops! All Astros: Logan VanWey

We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season.

Logan VanWey is a six-foot-two, 205 lb. right-handed reliever from Joplin, MO. Born on February 14, 1999, he was undrafted in the 2022 draft out of Missouri Southern.

Despite going undrafted, VanWey had already drawn interest in Houston’s scouts, working out for scout Jim Stevenson in late-May.

I was super excited. Really of any teams, honestly, I was really wanted to go to the Astros because of their farming system, all the stuff they have for pitchers analytics-wise. It’s a dream come true to pitch for the Astros organization. - VanWey, as quoted by Kenny Van Doren at si.com

VanWey received his first professional assignment soon after signing, and reported to Palm Beach, FL to join the FCL Astros Orange. In his first appearance, on August 5, he struck out a pair over a perfect first inning in a 9-7 win over the FCL Mets. That was probably one of VanWey’s less effective outings.

VanWey pitched another three times for the Oranges, totaling another seven innings. In the eight total innings of work, he struck out 16 and allowed one hit with three walks. It’s a very small sample size, but holy crap, right? Of course, VanWey completed the season with a 1-0 record, a 0.00 ERA, a 0.500 WHIP, and a .040/.143/.040 opposing slashline.

VanWey is too old to take forever getting through Houston’s minor league system, and likely too good to stay at the lower levels for very long either. I’d expect if he follows the path he’s set out with his first few pro appearances, he’ll start the year with the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers but quickly join the High-A Asheville Tourists. Thanks for reading.