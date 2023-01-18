Astros Crawfish Boil: January 18, 2023

The Humpday Boil offers few surprises.

You know what you’re getting, for the most part. Without any baseball to write about, we’re forced to employ “thought exercises,” or in my case, seasonal reviews and Boils. You’re gonna get some links and an “Oops! All Astros.” I’m sorry it’s not time for pitchers and catchers to report, and I wish I could do something about that. So, incredibly, here’s another Wednesday Boil.

Oops! All Astros: Frank Perez

Frank Perez is a six-foot-two, 180 lb. right-handed outfielder from Ciego de Avila, CB. Born on December 24, 2001, he signed his first professional deal with the Astros on July 2, 2018. In his first professional action at the age of 17 with the Rookie-level DSL Astros, he hit .151/.265/.209 in 39 games. After taking the pandemic off, Perez played the 2021 campaign with the FCL Astros and went four-for-39 in 21 games.

The 2022 season would see Perez join the FCL Astros Orange when the singular FCL club split into two (he did appear in one game with the Blue squad as well). On July 11, he hit a double and a home run, finishing the game with four RBI in an 8-7 loss to the FCL Nationals. It was one of only four times through his 44 games that he collected multiple hits.