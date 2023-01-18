Astros Minor League Position Review: Right Field

This week we will move onto the right field position. Some of these prospects played all over the outfield but for this article I will will focus on guys who played majority of their games in right field.

Previous Position Reviews:

Catcher

First Base

Second Base

Third Base

Shortstop

Left Field

Center Field

TOP PERFORMERS

Baez signed with the Astros during the International Signing Period of 2022 as he signed for a report seven figure bonus. Baez had a strong year in the DSL slashing .305/.351/.552 in 58 games. This also included 19 2B, 9 HR, 10 SB. Baez is one of the higher upside guys in the DSL and should see some time stateside in 2023.

2022 Stats: 58 G, .305 BA/.351 OBP/.552 SLG, 19 2B, 2 3B, 9 HR, 43 RBI, 10 SB

Brinson was brought in as a depth piece and played really well until he was traded to San Francisco. In 85 games for the Space Cowboys, Brinson hit .299 with a .930 OPS. He also drove in 63. While he didn’t get time in Houston, Brinson did what was needed of him in 2022.

2022 Stats: 85 G, .299 BA/.356 OBP/.574 SLG, 21 2B, 2 3B, 22 HR, 63 RBI, 5 SB

THE REST OF THE PACK

Whitaker was a 3rd round selection by the Astros in 2021. The 19 year old had a rough season overall, but did show some progress. Overall he had just a .586 OPS with 11 HR and 16 SB but saw his OPS rise every month from May to August where he had a .795 OPS.

2022 Stats: 122 G, .187 BA/.266 OBP/.313 SLG, 19 2B, 3 3B, 11 HR, 54 RBI, 16 SB

Brewer had a good college career and had shown glimpses of breaking out. Overall this year he had a .700 OPS but struggled to stay healthy which cost him some time on the field. He made it to up to Double-A where he had a .552 OPS in 31 games.

2022 Stats: 55 G, .216 BA/.332 OBP/.368 SLG, 9 2B, 6 HR, 24 RBI, 11 SB

2023 OUTLOOK/CONCLUSION

The Astros are set in right field with Kyle Tucker under contract through 2026, and hopefully longer if they can reach an extension. The Astros due have some upside guys like Baez and Whitaker but most likely, some of the center fielders will transition to RF. Maybe guys like Dirden, Melton will move over if necessary. Either way, we are in a good spot in right field right now.