Oops! All Astros: Leosdany Molina

Leosdany Molina is a six-foot, 182 lb. right-handed infielder from Santiago de Cuba, CB. Born on January 9, 2000, he signed his first professional contract with the Astros on June 4, 2021.

After the draft, Molina joined the Rookie-level DSL Astros in the Dominican Summer League. He finished one game behind the team leader with 55 games played, and slashed .311/.401/.402 with 27 RBI. He also stole 25 bases in 30 attempts, spending most of his time at shortstop.

The 2022 campaign would see Molina join the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, and rank second on the team by playing in a total of 116 games. He collected multiple hits in 26 of them, including four times where he collected three. Molina’s best stretch of the season was likely from June 4 through June 9, when he was nine-for-22 in five games, with three walks and four RBI. On July 3, he hit a single, a double, and a home run with two RBI in a 4-3 loss to the Carolina Mudcats.

Over the campaign, Molina posted a .214/.277/.298 slashline, with six round-trippers and 37 RBI. He stole 22 bases in 27 attempts, and drew 32 walks against 113 whiffs in 501 plate appearances. Defensively, he played 824 2⁄ 3 innings at shortstop, finishing with a .951 fielding percentage. He also spent 149 frames at second base (.950), and eight innings at the hot corner (two assists, no errors).

Molina provided all he needed to in order to advance to Houston's next minor league level. Look for him to open the 2023 season with the Asheville Tourists.