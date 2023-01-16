The Crawfish Boil: Monday, January 16

It’s the Monday Boil!

Houston Astros News

MLB News

Oops! All Astros: Axell De Paula

Axell De Paula is a five-foot-10, 178 lb. right-handed outfielder from Yamasa, DR. Born on October 18, 2004, he signed his first professional deal on January 15, 2022 with Houston. He was assigned to the DSL Astros Blue squad.

On June 9, De Paula had his first multiple-hit game and his first home run as a pro, also drawing a walk in a 10-9 loss to the DSL White Sox. On June 18, he hit two singles and a double with a pair of RBI in a 10-6 loss to the DSL Blue Guardians.

De Paula played in 55 games for the Blue-stros, ranking third on the club. He hit .224/.323/.357 with four home runs and 14 RBI. He also had seven doubles, and stole 12 bases in 19 attempts. De Paula only drew 12 walks and struck out almost half of the time, 66 times in total.