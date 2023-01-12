Oops! All Astros: Andy Colon

This offseason, we’re reviewing all 316 players to play at any level of Houston Astros baseball in 2022.

Andy Colon is a six-foot-one, 176 lb. first baseman / outfielder from Bronx, NY. Born on January 5, 2004, he signed with the Astros through free agency on November 19, 2021. Just prior to the start of the Dominican Summer League’s season, Colon received his first professional assignment — to join the DSL Astros Blue squad.

Colon would end up playing in a team-third-tying 55 contests through his first season. Perhaps owing to his inexperience, he struck out in over half of his plate appearances, 85 times in 163 PA. He racked up a slashline that was lacking punch in every way, coming in at .127/.239/.190, with only four multiple-hit games to his credit. On August 11, he connected for his first professional home run, a two-run shot in a 5-4 win against the DSL Athletics.