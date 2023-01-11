Astros Crawfish Boil: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

It’s been a long, strange offseason for Carlos Correa...

I really didn’t think it would come to this. Even though he opted out of his deal with the Twins, he’s back with them again with a more favorable contract situation. Much less favorable, of course, than he could have had with either the Giants or Mets. Still, it doesn’t seem too bad from out here in the cheap seats. Correa will be fine. Anyways, this is an Astros blog.

How many wins does MLB’s crystal ball predict for the Astros? Zero. Not even a losing appearance, either. That’s OK, though, the Astros will employ some “market correction” to this equation.

Marcos Eusebio is a six-foot-one, 180 lb. right-handed reliever from La Romana, DR. Born on September 5, 2000, he signed on with Houston on February 27, 2019 to his first professional deal.

Eusebio played in 2019 and 2021 with the Rookie-Level DSL Astros, striking out 35 and walking 33 in 33 1⁄ 3 innings, posting a 1.660 WHIP. He started the 2022 season still at the DSL level, split off to the Blue squad.

On June 6, DSL’s Opening Day, Eusebio started for the Blues and allowed two runs on four hits and four walks over three innings, also striking out three batters and earning no decision in a 4-2 loss to the DSL KC Glass. On June 18, he whiffed seven and walked four in four shutout two-hit innings in an eventual 10-6, 10-inning loss to the DSL Blue Guardians.

Eusebio pitched in eight games for DSL in 2022, starting in half of them and holding his opponents to a .261/.430/.554 slashline. As in season’s past, he continued to walk roughly as many batters as he struck out, with 26 and 28 respectively. All this added up to a WHIP of 2.083, an untenable number for a pitcher in his age-22 season at the rookie level. That’s the conclusion the Astros came to, apparently, granting Eusebio’s walking papers on July 23 in the middle of the campaign.