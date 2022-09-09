Filed under: Game 138 Thread. September 9, 2022, 7:10 CT. Angels @ Astros Lance McCullers is back in Game one of the final series with the Angels By William Metzger(bilbos) Sep 9, 2022, 5:58pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 138 Thread. September 9, 2022, 7:10 CT. Angels @ Astros Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports For more on this game and the series check out ckuno’s analysis HERE. More From The Crawfish Boxes As he vies for a spot in the Astros’ postseason rotation, time is against Lance McCullers Jr. Astros Prospect Report: September 8th 2022 Series Poll: Los Angeles Angels @ Houston Astros A Lessened Yordan Alvarez Spells Trouble For the Astros Astros Prospect Report: September 7th Astros Crawfish Boil: September 8th, 2022 Loading comments...
Loading comments...