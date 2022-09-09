2022 Series Poll: Los Angeles Angels @ Houston Astros

Quick Notes

The Angels arrive in Houston for the last time this season as a team that can, at best, only play spoiler for the Astros’ ambitions. While there had been high hopes that this would be the year that MLB would see both Trout and Ohtani playing October baseball, the stars (as per usual) did not align for Anaheim, which seems to be in an even worse spot than it was at the beginning of the season.

With ownership tapping out and looking to sell the team, Mike Trout being diagnosed with a chronic back disorder, pitching still being a disaster, and hints that Shohei Ohtani may move on to a winning team after next season, the future isn’t exactly bright for the Angels. In the short term, however, they’ll still have a chance to pay spoiler for their AL West brethren in both this series and another one against the Mariners still on the schedule. After that it’ll be time for another long, cold winter of introspection as the team with the two best players in the league examines how it is that they just can’t get over .500.

As for this series, not much has changed since the last time the Astros met the Angels, or the times before that. Anaheim relies heavily on offensive production, but the lineup remains pretty top-heavy with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani providing most of the fireworks. Taylor Ward had looked like he was ready to vault up to their status at the top of the season, but has since cooled off. After that, season long stats trend more towards average than good. Aside from Ohtani and Trout, who have been hot as of late, Luis Rengifo has been on a tear in recent play with an .865 OPS during his last two series.

As for the bullpen, the back end has been working more in a committee fashion lately thanks to the trading of Raseil Iglesias. Jimmy Herget, Jose Quijada, and Ryan Tepera have all been options at times recently, so expect to see some combination of them in later innings if it’s a tight game.

The Astros will see Michael Lorenzen, Shohei Ohtani, and Tucker Davidson on the mound as starters this series, in that order. It will come as no surprise that Ohtani is the only quality starter here, and really has been the entire season. Lorenzen and Davidson have oscillated between average and putrid this season, so they’ll be the best opportunity for the Astros to snag a series win.

Offensive Stats: YTD, Last 7 Days

Pitching Stats: YTD, Last 7 Days

Last 10 Games: 6-4 Record, 2 Series Win, 1 Series Loss, +5 Run Differential (43 scored, 38 allowed)

W/L Splits: 31-40 at home, 29-37 on the road, 32-53 against teams over .500

Injured List: Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Starters

Game 1: Michael Lorenzen (RHP, 6-6, 4.94 ERA, 55 K’s) vs Lance McCullers, Jr. (RHP, 2-1, 2.08 ERA, 20 K’s)

Game 2: Shohei Ohtani (RHP, 11-8, 2.58 ERA, 181 K’s) vs Jose Urquidy (RHP, 13-5, 3.51 ERA, 117 K’s)

Game 3: Tucker Davidson (LHP, 2-5, 6.42 ERA, 25 K’s) vs Luis Garcia (RHP, 11-8, 3.99 ERA, 139 K’s)

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Friday, September 9th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Angels - KLAA 830 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Angels - Bally Sports West / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW

Game 2: Saturday, September 10th @ 6:15 pm CDT

Listen: Angels - KLAA 830 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: FOX

Game 3: Sunday, September 11th @ 1:10 pm CDT

Listen: Angels - KLAA 830 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Angels - Bally Sports West / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW