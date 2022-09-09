Astros Prospect Report: September 8th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (61-69) lost 3-0 (BOX SCORE)
Tamarez made his Triple-A debut and pitched well striking out 4 over 4 innings while allowing 1 run. The pen gave up a couple more runs as the Express extended their lead. The offense struggled picking up just five hits as they were shutout in the 3-0 loss.
Note: Tamarez has 126 K in 107.1 innings this season.
- Pedro Leon, RF: 1-for-2, 2 BB
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (59-68) POSTPONED
A+: Asheville Tourists (61-67) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)
Santana put Asheville on the board with a solo HR in the 2nd inning. In the 3rd, Daniels connected on a 2 run HR, his 23rd of the season. Batista got the start and allowed 3 runs, 2 earned, over 5 innings while striking out 6. Gonzalez added a solo HR in the 6th to retake the lead. Mejias relieved Batista and allowed 3 runs, but all were unearned. The offense was unable to get anything else going as Asheville lost 6-4.
Note: Daniels has 10 HR over his last 26 games.
- Kenedy Corona, DH: 2-for-4, 2B
- Michael Sandle, LF: 1-for-4, R
- Zach Daniels, CF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Luis Santana, 2B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Luis Guerrero, RF: 1-for-3, BB, SB
- Edinson Batista, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Christian Mejias, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (53-75) lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)
Cole got the game started off right with a leadoff HR to give Fayetteville a 1-0 lead. Miley started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts. Brockhoue allowed 3 runs in relief as the Hellcats took the lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as the Woodpeckers fell 4-1.
Note: Miley has 111 K in 83.1 innings this season.
- Zach Cole, CF: 1-for-2, R, HR, RBI, BB, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, DH: 1-for-4, 2B
- Garrett McGowan, 1B: 1-for-2, 2B, BB
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K
- Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Shea Barry, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Chad Donato - 6:35 CT
CC: TBD - 6:35 CT
AV: TBD - 6:05 CT
FV: Miguel Ullola - 6:05 CT
