Astros Prospect Report: September 8th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (61-69) lost 3-0 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez made his Triple-A debut and pitched well striking out 4 over 4 innings while allowing 1 run. The pen gave up a couple more runs as the Express extended their lead. The offense struggled picking up just five hits as they were shutout in the 3-0 loss.

Note: Tamarez has 126 K in 107.1 innings this season.

Pedro Leon, RF: 1-for-2, 2 BB

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Josh James , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (59-68) POSTPONED

A+: Asheville Tourists (61-67) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Santana put Asheville on the board with a solo HR in the 2nd inning. In the 3rd, Daniels connected on a 2 run HR, his 23rd of the season. Batista got the start and allowed 3 runs, 2 earned, over 5 innings while striking out 6. Gonzalez added a solo HR in the 6th to retake the lead. Mejias relieved Batista and allowed 3 runs, but all were unearned. The offense was unable to get anything else going as Asheville lost 6-4.

Note: Daniels has 10 HR over his last 26 games.

Edinson Batista , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Christian Mejias, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (53-75) lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Cole got the game started off right with a leadoff HR to give Fayetteville a 1-0 lead. Miley started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts. Brockhoue allowed 3 runs in relief as the Hellcats took the lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as the Woodpeckers fell 4-1.

Note: Miley has 111 K in 83.1 innings this season.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K

4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Shea Barry, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Chad Donato - 6:35 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: TBD - 6:05 CT

FV: Miguel Ullola - 6:05 CT