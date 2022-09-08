Astros Crawfish Boil: September 8th, 2022

Astros News
- The Astros took it all the way to the 10th, but were finally able to lock down the win and the series over the Rangers (Astros.com)
- Highlights here (MLB Video)
- Jeremy Pena has struggled since returning from the IL, which makes one wonder if he can find his stroke again before the playoffs (FanNation)
- Hunter Brown looked ready for primetime earlier this week, but can we expect to see him pitching in October? (Houston Sportsmap)
- And when can we expect to see Verlander back on the mound soon? (Astros.com)
- Six Astros prospects combined to toss a no-hitter in Fayetteville last night (MLB.com)
- The Astros also saw three prospects named as Players of the Month in their respective leagues for August (FanNation)
Around the League
- Aaron Judge is five homers away from 60 and the fawning articles about how he’s actually the greatest homerun hitter of all time have already begun (MLB.com)
- Minor Leaguers have voted to unionize, so what does that mean for league-player relations going forward? (FanGraphs)
- The Mets are back on top in the NL East after sweeping a doubleheader yesterday (MLB.com)
- But there was some bad news NY at the same time thanks to Max Scherzer heading back to the IL (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Offense has been a struggle for a lot of teams this season, but why exactly is that? (Baseball Prospectus, $$$)
- Doug Gottlieb admitted that he may have been mistaken when he reported that Freddie Freeman’s agent turned down offers from the Braves without informing him (ESPN)
