Astros Prospect Report: September 7th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (61-68) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 runs on a Leon solo HR and De Goti RBI single. They got 2 more runs in the 4th inning on a De Goti bases loaded HBP and a bases loaded walk to Meyers. Conine got the start and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings. He was relieved by Mushinski who tossed 1.2 scoreless innings. The offense got two more in the 6th on a Costes solo HR and Meyers RBI single. Lee added an RBI single in the 9th for the 7th run. James and Taylor tossed scoreless innings as the bullpen held on for the win.

Note: Leon has a .836 OPS in Triple-A.

Brett Conine , RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN) Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Josh James , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (59-68)

Game 1 - lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Whitcomb put the Hooks on the board in the 4th inning with a 2 run HR, his 19th HR of the season. Murray got the start and pitched well before allowing 2 runs in the 6th. He finished allowing 3 runs over 5 innings of work. The RockHounds got another run in the 7th to make it 4-2. The Hooks got an RBI single from Berryhill but that was it as they fell 4-3 in game one.

Note: Whitcomb has 8 HR over his last 21 games.

Jayden Murray , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Michael Horrell, RHP: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Game 2 - lost 8-7 (BOX SCORE)

The first run for the Hooks came on an RBI single in the first inning. They got another in the third on a Whitcomb RBI groundout. Gomez got the start in game two and allowed 8 runs, 6 earned, over 4.1 innings of work. Kessinger added a solo HR in the 4th. The Hooks rallied for four runs in the 6th inning on an Adolph RBI single, Hamilton 2 run double and Berryhill RBI double to make it 8-7. Unfortunately that was it for the offense as the Hooks dropped game two, 8-7.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .290 with .871 OPS overall this season.

Cesar Gomez , RHP: 4.1 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

4.1 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Freylin Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (61-66) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Gather started for Asheville and was great tossing 5.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts. Asheville’s first run came in the 3rd inning on a Sandle RBI single. The Tourists got two more runs in the 9th on a Guerrero RBI single and a run scoring on an error. Tokar pitched well until the 9th where he allowed 3 runs as the Drive tied it and forced extra base hits. Asheville scored 2 in the 10th on a Santana 2 run double but the Drive tied it up again. The game went to the 12th and Santana hit another 2 run double for the lead. DeLabio was able to hold on for the save.

Note: Santana is hitting .302 with .857 OPS this season.

Ray Gaither , RHP: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K

5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K Heitor Tokar , RHP: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN) Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (52-74) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Salgado started and tossed a scoreless innings before Gillis tossed 1.2 scoreless innings. McGowan put the offense on the board with an RBI groundout in the 3rd inning. The offense got 2 more in the 6th on Sacco and Clifford RBI single. Blubaugh pitched in relief and was great tossing 5 no-hit innings with 8 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers took a no-hitter into the 9th and Matthews and Temple were able to pick up the final three outs and complete the combined no-hitter in the 3-0 win.

Note: Blubaugh has 20 K in 13 innings in Single-A.

Bryant Salgado , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Brett Gillis , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Ronny Garcia , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (WIN)

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (WIN) A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Austin Temple, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 6:35 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Edinson Batista - 6:05 CT

FV: Deylen Miley - 6:05 CT