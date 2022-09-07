Astros Crawfish Boil: September 7th, 2022

Astros News
- Framber Valdez continues to edge his way towards MLB immortality with his 23rd consecutive quality start, but it wasn’t enough to win last night’s game (Astros.com)
- Highlights available here (MLB Video)
- Hunter Brown looks like he might just be ready for the big time after Monday’s debut (Houston Chronicle)
- Ryan Pressly is eligible to return from the IL, but it looks as though he’s not quite ready yet (FanNation)
- Tim Borden II, who the Astros drafted just this season, is already looking to make an impact at the High-A level (FanNation)
Around the League
- Well, it took a little over five months, but the Braves have finally run down the Mets and are now tied for the NL East lead (MLB.com)
- A majority of MiLB players have voted to allow the MLBPA to bargain on their behalf, so now the player org is seeking recognition form MLB to do just that (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Kody Clemens, son of Roger, had a cool moment when he got his first career K off of Shohei Ohtani, who signed the ball and returned it to him (MLB.com)
- Diamondbacks’ Ace Zac Gallen is quietly putting together a historic run on the mound (FanGraphs)
- The Orioles and Blue Jays got a little chippy last night as the two teams continue to fight for a WC spot (MLB.com)
- Christian Yelich absolutely punished a baseball last night, sending it 499 feet before the Brewers’ eventual loss to the Rockies (ESPN)
