Astros Prospect Report: September 6th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (60-68) lost 4-0 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin started for Sugar Land and pitched well striking out 6 over 4 scoreless innings. He was relieved by France who struck out 4 over 2 scoreless innings. Hernandez came in for the 7th and allowed 4 runs as the Express took the lead. Dirden double in the 8th but that would be it as the Space Cowboys fell 4-0.

Note: France has 131 K in 103 innings this season.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K J.P. France , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (59-66) POSTPONED

A+: Asheville Tourists (60-66) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Daniels put Asheville on the board with a solo HR in the first. Taveras got the start and struck out 6 over 5 innings while allowing 3 runs. Asheville took the lead in the 4th with 4 runs on a Daniels solo HR, Santana RBI single and Borden 2 run HR. The offense got a Correa sac fly in the 5th and a Gonzalez RBI single in the 7th to extend the lead. Gordon closed it out allowing 2 runs over the final 4 innings while striking out 6.

Note: Gordon has 8 BB/69 K in 48 innings this season.

Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN) Colton Gordon, LHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (52-74) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 4 runs over 3 innings of work. He was relieved by Scrubb who tossed 2 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 6th inning when Clifford scored on a passed ball. The offense got 2 more runs in the 8th on Molina and Wrobleski RBI singles. Calderon tossed 3 scoreless innings to keep it close but the offense was unable to finish the comeback as they fell 4-3.

Note: Calderon has 110 K in 101.2 innings this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Andre Scrubb , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Carlos Calderon, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brett Conine - 12:05 CT

CC: TBD - 5:05 CT

AV: Ray Gaither - 6:05 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT