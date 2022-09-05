Filed under: Game 135 Thread. September 5, 2022, 6:10 CT. Rangers @ Astros Hunter Brown has his MLB debut! By William Metzger(bilbos) Sep 5, 2022, 5:38pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 135 Thread. September 5, 2022, 6:10 CT. Rangers @ Astros Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports The Astros get yet another look at Rangers pitcher Martin Perez as the MLB gets their first look at Astros top prospect Hunter Brown. Here are the lineups. More From The Crawfish Boxes What To Watch For In Hunter Brown’s Major League Debut Astros Prospect Report: September 4th Happy Labor Day from TCB! (and series poll!) With Altuve, Urquidy’s help, Astros take series against Angels with a 9-1 win Game 134 Thread. September 4, 2022, 3:07 CT. Astros @ Angels Pitcher Duel Ends in 2-1, 12-inning Defeat for Houston Loading comments...
Loading comments...