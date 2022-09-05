 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 135 Thread. September 5, 2022, 6:10 CT. Rangers @ Astros

Hunter Brown has his MLB debut!

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: Spring Training-Washington Nationals at Houston Astros Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros get yet another look at Rangers pitcher Martin Perez as the MLB gets their first look at Astros top prospect Hunter Brown.

Here are the lineups.

