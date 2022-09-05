Astros Prospect Report: September 4th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (60-67) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Donato got the start and allowed 2 runs over 3 innings of work. The offense got on the board on a Meyers solo HR in the 2nd and a Jones solo HR in the 3rd. They picked up another run on a Lee solo HR in the 6th. Whitley relieved Donato and started well but ran into trouble in the 7th allowing 3 runs. De Goti tied things up with a 2 run single in the 8th inning. The game went to extra innings and the Isotopes took the lead with a 2 run HR. The Space Cowboys got one run back but it wasn’t enough as they fell 7-6.

Note: Lee has 11 HR since the beginning of August.

Chad Donato , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Forrest Whitley , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Josh James , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (59-66)

Game 1 - won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Chaidez started for the Hooks and struggled allowing 5 runs over 2.1 innings. Arias put the Hooks on the board in the 2nd inning on a 3 run HR. The bullpen was great with Ruppenthal tossing 1.2 scoreless innings and West tossing 2 scoreless innings. The Hooks got a run in the 5th on a McKenna RBI single and then took the lead in the 6th on a Hamilton 2 run HR. Conn closed it out with a scoreless 7th inning.

Note: Hamilton is hitting .290 with 17 HR this season.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

2.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Derek West , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN) Devin Conn, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

Game 2 - lost 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings. The Hooks’ lone run came in the 5th on a Kessinger sac fly. Sprinkle relieved Arrighetti and allowed 3 runs in 1 inning of work. The offense was unable to respond as the Hooks dropped game 2, 3-1.

Note: Arrighetti has 136 K in 97.2 innings this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (58-66) won 16-6 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first inning on a Correa sac fly and a run on an error. The offense blew it open in the 2nd inning scoring 9 runs on a Sandle 3 run HR, Santana RBI single, Borden grand slam and Corona RBI single. They would 3 more in the 4th on a Santana 2 run single and a run scoring on an error. Brown got the start and allowed 6 runs in 5 innings of work. Daniels added a 2 run HR in the 8th, his 20th of the season. Betances closed it out with 4 scoreless innings.

Note: Daniels has 20 HR/22 SB this season.

Aaron Brown , RHP: 5.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN) Jose Betances, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (52-73) lost 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Guilfoil started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 3.2 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. He was relieved by Schroeder who struggled walking four and allowing 2 runs while retiring just two batters. DeVos struck out 6 over 4 innings in relief. The Woodpeckers got a run in the 9th on a Garcia RBI single but that was it from the offense as they fell 3-1.

Note: Guilfoil has 24 K in 14.1 innings this season.

Tyler Guilfoil , RHP: 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Jayson Schroeder , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K Nolan DeVos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF