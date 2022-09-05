Happy Labor Day from TCB! (and series poll!)

Happy Labor Day from The Crawfish Boxes!

As we celebrate the accomplishments of workers across this great country, it’s important to remember that things don’t come free. All the little things we enjoy as a society are built on the strength of those willing to roll their sleeves up and get to work. Whether they do it to contribute or simply to provide for their own family, American workers have helped to build one of the most prosperous countries in the world, and we should all be grateful.

Personally, I’ll be showing my gratitude by having a few brews, listening to the Astros play, and hanging out with my family while barbequing this afternoon. I hope that everyone reading this has similar plans this afternoon as they take their leisure on this holiday.

As for the Astros, well, not much time for rest when one is headed for the postseason. They return home this afternoon to take on the Texas Rangers one last time this season, a team that Houston has owned over the course of the past several years. While I don’t have time for a full preview this morning, you can read the one I did the last time the Astros faced Arlington here. Since that was only last week, not much as changed in the interim.

Offensive Stats: YTD, Last 7 Days

Pitching Stats: YTD, Last 7 Days

Last 10 Games: 2-8 Record, 1 Series Loss, 2 Series Swept, -15 Run Differential (52 scored, 67 allowed)

W/L Splits: 28-38 at home, 30-37 on the road, 29-46 against teams over .500

Starters

Game 1: Martin Perez (LHP, 10-5, 2.89 ERA, 144 K’s) vs Hunter Brown (RHP, 0-0, -.— ERA, 0 K’s)

Game 2: Glenn Otto (RHP, 6-8, 4.82 ERA, 82 K’s) vs Framber Valdez (LHP, 14-4, 2.63 ERA, 150 K’s)

Game 3: TBD vs Cristian Javier (RHP, 8-9, 3.07 ERA, 157 K’s)

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Monday, September 5th @ 6:10 pm CDT

Listen: Rangers - KFLC 1270, 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Game 2: Tuesday, September 6th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Rangers - KFLC 1270, 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW

Game 3: Wednesday, September 7th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Rangers - KFLC 1270, 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW