2022 Series Poll: Tampa Bay Rays @ Houston Astros

For the second time in as many weeks the Astros will face off against the Rays as Tampa attempts to lock down a Wild Card spot for the postseason. Tampa has been slowly meandering towards that shining goal, but uninspired play has kept the champagne on ice thanks to a 3-4 record since they faced the Astros at the start of last week.

For the Rays, it’s been a season like most in their recent history: good pitching and steady, but not explosive, hitting. That formula will see them in the mix during October, as it has for multiple seasons now, though it hasn’t been quite as successful this year as we’ve seen in the past.

But, with a magic number of just one at this point, it’s hard to imagine that we won’t be seeing the Rays in the WC round this year. If they want to win their way into October they’ll need to do it against Houston’s big boys since Dusty already announced that he’ll be playing all the starters this week to force opposing teams to earn their spots. Either way, I don’t see Baltimore winning out for the rest of the season, or the Rays losing out for that matter, but stranger things have happened.

I suppose, at this point, I can stop repeating myself about the “motivation gap” that is going on with the final teams the Astros are facing this year. The Rays are still trying to punch their playoff ticket and are jockeying for position. The final series of the season for Houston will see them playing against the Phillies, who look like they’ll still be in the mix for the final NL WC spot, barring a complete collapse during the weekend for them.

Meanwhile, the Astros don’t really have a whole lot to fight for other than getting themselves in shape for the ALDS. Houston has already claimed a bye in the first round of the AL playoffs and, mathematically speaking, could maybe tie the Dodgers before the end of the season for top seed overall, but I’m not really holding out hope for that one considering LA is playing all of their final six games against the Rockies. The Astros also haven’t technically clinched the top spot in the AL, but the Yankees are about as far back from them as the Astros are from the Dodgers, so that looks pretty likely.

Either way, my advice is to get comfy, buckle up, and watch the final few tune up games before we head into the promised land of October baseball.

Last 10 Games: 3-7 Record, 1 Series Win, 1 Series Loss, 1 Series Swept, -12 Run Differential (32 scored, 44 allowed)

W/L Splits: 51-30 at home, 34-41 on the road, 38-42 against teams over .500

Injured List: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Game 1: Drew Rasmussen (RHP, 10-7, 2.85 ERA, 122 K’s) vs Framber Valdez (LHP, 16-5, 2.69 ERA, 182 K’s)

Game 2: Shane McClanahan (LHP, 12-7, 2.51 ERA, 192 K’s) vs Cristian Javier (RHP, 10-9, 2.65 ERA, 187 K’s)

Game 3: Corey Kluber (RHP, 10-9, 4.36 ERA, 135 K’s) vs Luis Garcia (RHP, 14-8, 3.81 ERA, 153 K’s)

Game 1: Friday, September 30th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - Rays - WDAE620 AM/95.3 FM, WTMP / KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Rays - Bally Sports Sun / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW

Game 2: Saturday, October 1st @ 6:20 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - Rays - WDAE620 AM/95.3 FM, WTMP / KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: FOX

Game 3: Sunday, October 2nd @ 1:10 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - Rays - WDAE620 AM/95.3 FM, WTMP / KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Rays - Bally Sports Sun / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW