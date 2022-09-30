Oops! All Astros: Franklin Gil & Garrett McGowan

With just a few days left in the regular season, we’re recapping every player that appeared in the Astros system in 2022.

Franklin Gil

Franklin GIl is a five-foot-11, 155 lb. right-handed pitcher from Barcelona, VZ. Born on January 6, 2003, he signed with the Astros through free agency on May 23 of this year. Two weeks later he made his professional debut with the DSL Astros Blue squad, in the rookie-level Dominican Summer League.

In Gil’s debut, on June 14, Gil earned his first career save despite allowing an earned run on a walk and a hit. He struck out two as the Astros defeated the DSL BOS Red, 3-2 in eight innings. In his next appearance four days later, he earned his first win, striking out three in a scoreless fifth inning as the Astros set down the DSL KC Stewart, 9-0 in seven frames.

Gil went on to appear in a dozen games in total, all in relief. Opponents managed to slash .264/.316/.359 over 58 plate appearances, and Gil struck out 18 in 14 1⁄ 3 innings and went 4-0 with a 1.88 ERA. His resultant 1.256 WHIP is plenty solid enough for a longer look at a higher level. I’d look for Gil to start the 2023 campaign with one of the FCL rookie clubs.

Garrett McGowan

Garrett McGowan is a six-foot-four, 215 lb. lefty-batting first baseman/corner outfielder from Independence, MO. Born on April 14, 1999, McGowan was taken out of Pitt State after slashing .399/.478/.755 in 52 contests, with 18 round-trippers an 79 RBI. The Astros chose him in the 17th round in the 2022 draft, with the 523rd overall choice.

If McGowan makes it to the major leagues, he’ll be the eighth player to make it after being taken 523rd off the board. Most notable amongst them are Jeff Kent and Josh Reddick. McGowan eventually agreed to report for a $20,000 signing bonus.

On August 9, McGowan made his first professional appearance with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the team that he spent the remainder of the season with as well. He hit a two-run double in a 6-5 win against the Down East Wood Ducks.

McGowan went 10-for-87 in 26 games for Fayetteville, with three doubles and eight RBI. He drew seven walks and struck out 30 times. Defensively, he mainly played at first base for the Peckers, putting up a .982 fielding percentage over 156 innings. In 40 innings of work in the outfield, he took two chances without an error.

McGowan’s slash line was unimpressive, but there’s not really a lot of panic about if he can cut it (SSS). I’d expect him to begin the 2023 season back with Fayetteville.