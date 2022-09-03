Game 133 Thread. September 3, 2022, 8:07 CT. Astros @ Angels

Including tonight, there are 30 games left in the season. The Astros now possess a six-game lead on the Yankees for first overall in the AL. That is more than the five-game lead the Yankees currently hold over the perennial contenders, the Tampa Bay Rays, for first in the AL East. Could the hare-raising Yankees end up a Wild Card team behind the tortoises of baseball?

It’s a Show-Hei night. Probably next Saturday too. I’d like to see Luis Garcia and the Astros bats rise to the occasion and put another win in the Astros column.

Here are the lineups. Yordan sits out yet again. Get well, brother, and save your strength for the playoffs. It’s a strong offensive lineup even without the big man in the #3 hole.