Astros Prospect Report: September 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (60-66) won 9-2 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land jumped out to an early lead scoring 5 runs on a wild pitch, a Julks RBI double, a Diaz 2 run double and a run scoring on an error. Jones added a solo HR in the 2nd inning. Endersby started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings while striking out 11. The offense added some insurance on a Costes RBI single in the 5th and a Julks 2 run HR in the 6th inning. The bullpen was great with McKee and Record tossing 2 scoreless innings each as they closed out the 9-2 win.

Note: Julks has 25 HR this season.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 11 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 11 K (WIN) Colin McKee , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Joe Record, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (58-65) won 8-0 (BOX SCORE)

Bravo started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5.2 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts. The Hooks got on the board in the 5th inning scoring 5 runs on an Arias RBI double, a run scoring on a wild pitch, a Whitcomb 2 run double and a Salazar RBI double. The Hooks got 2 more runs in the 7th on Hamilton and Berryhill back to back HRs. Henderson closed it out with 2 scoreless innings as the Hooks won 8-0.

Note: Hamilton has 16 HR, 23 SB this season.

Jose Bravo , RHP: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (WIN)

5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (WIN) Jojanse Torres , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Layne Henderson, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (57-66) lost 11-10 (BOX SCORE)

Mejias for Asheville and allowed 4 runs without getting out of the first. He was relieved by Cobos who allowed 2 runs in 2.1 innings. Asheville got on the board in the 3rd on a Correa RBI double and got 4 more in the 4th on a Gonzalez solo HR and Sandle 2 run double. Batista pitched in relief and allowed 3 runs over 4.1 innings. Asheville tied the game in the 7th scoring 4 runs on a Gonzalez RBI single, Borden 2 run double and Corona RBI single. The game went to extra innings and Hot Rods took the lead with 2 runs. Asheville got one back in the 9th on a Correa RBI groundout but that was it as they fell 11-10.

Note: Borden has a 1.124 OPS on High-A.

Christian Mejias , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Edinson Batista , RHP: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (51-71) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Miley started and pitched well striking out 8 over 4 scoreless innings. He was relieved by Scrubb who allowed 3 runs while retiring just two batters. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 6th on an RBI single from Melton. The pen allowed a couple more runs and the offense was unable to score again as Fayetteville fell 5-1.

Note: Miley has 102 K in 78.2 innings this season.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K Andre Scrubb , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Shea Barry , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Brett Gillis, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Chad Donato - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:05 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 4:00 CT