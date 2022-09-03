Astros Prospect Report: September 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (60-66) won 9-2 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land jumped out to an early lead scoring 5 runs on a wild pitch, a Julks RBI double, a Diaz 2 run double and a run scoring on an error. Jones added a solo HR in the 2nd inning. Endersby started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings while striking out 11. The offense added some insurance on a Costes RBI single in the 5th and a Julks 2 run HR in the 6th inning. The bullpen was great with McKee and Record tossing 2 scoreless innings each as they closed out the 9-2 win.
Note: Julks has 25 HR this season.
- Pedro Leon, RF: 0-for-3, 2 R
- Jake Meyers, CF: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Corey Julks, 3B: 3-for-5, 3 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, SB
- Taylor Jones, 1B: 3-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Marty Costes, LF: 1-for-4, RBI
- Alex De Goti, 2B: 2-for-4, R
- Edwin Diaz, SS: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 11 K (WIN)
- Colin McKee, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (58-65) won 8-0 (BOX SCORE)
Bravo started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5.2 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts. The Hooks got on the board in the 5th inning scoring 5 runs on an Arias RBI double, a run scoring on a wild pitch, a Whitcomb 2 run double and a Salazar RBI double. The Hooks got 2 more runs in the 7th on Hamilton and Berryhill back to back HRs. Henderson closed it out with 2 scoreless innings as the Hooks won 8-0.
Note: Hamilton has 16 HR, 23 SB this season.
- C.J. Stubbs, LF: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Quincy Hamilton, RF: 1-for-2, 2 R, HR, RBI, 3 BB, SB
- Luke Berryhill, C: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
- Will Wagner, 2B: 1-for-2, 2B, BB
- Alex McKenna, CF: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI
- Cesar Salazar, DH: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI
- Grae Kessinger, 3B: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB
- Bryan Arias, 1B: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Jose Bravo, RHP: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (WIN)
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (57-66) lost 11-10 (BOX SCORE)
Mejias for Asheville and allowed 4 runs without getting out of the first. He was relieved by Cobos who allowed 2 runs in 2.1 innings. Asheville got on the board in the 3rd on a Correa RBI double and got 4 more in the 4th on a Gonzalez solo HR and Sandle 2 run double. Batista pitched in relief and allowed 3 runs over 4.1 innings. Asheville tied the game in the 7th scoring 4 runs on a Gonzalez RBI single, Borden 2 run double and Corona RBI single. The game went to extra innings and Hot Rods took the lead with 2 runs. Asheville got one back in the 9th on a Correa RBI groundout but that was it as they fell 11-10.
Note: Borden has a 1.124 OPS on High-A.
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 1-for-5, RBI, BB
- Michael Sandle, RF: 3-for-6, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Zach Daniels, CF: 1-for-6, R
- J.C. Correa, C: 1-for-6, 2B, 2 RBI
- Joey Loperfido, 1B: 0-for-5, R, BB
- Luis Santana, 2B: 3-for-3, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 BB
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 3-for-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI
- Tim Borden, DH: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Justin Williams, 3B: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Christian Mejias, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
- Franny Cobos, RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Edinson Batista, RHP: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Jacob Coats, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (51-71) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)
Miley started and pitched well striking out 8 over 4 scoreless innings. He was relieved by Scrubb who allowed 3 runs while retiring just two batters. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 6th on an RBI single from Melton. The pen allowed a couple more runs and the offense was unable to score again as Fayetteville fell 5-1.
Note: Miley has 102 K in 78.2 innings this season.
- Jacob Melton, DH: 1-for-4, RBI
- Ryan Clifford, LF: 1-for-4
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
- Andre Scrubb, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Shea Barry, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Zack Matthews, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Brett Gillis, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Chad Donato - 6:05 CT
CC: TBD - 6:05 CT
AV: Ryan Gusto - 5:05 CT
FV: TBD - 4:00 CT
