Astros Prospect Report: September 2nd

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (60-66) won 9-2 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land jumped out to an early lead scoring 5 runs on a wild pitch, a Julks RBI double, a Diaz 2 run double and a run scoring on an error. Jones added a solo HR in the 2nd inning. Endersby started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings while striking out 11. The offense added some insurance on a Costes RBI single in the 5th and a Julks 2 run HR in the 6th inning. The bullpen was great with McKee and Record tossing 2 scoreless innings each as they closed out the 9-2 win.

Note: Julks has 25 HR this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (58-65) won 8-0 (BOX SCORE)

Bravo started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5.2 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts. The Hooks got on the board in the 5th inning scoring 5 runs on an Arias RBI double, a run scoring on a wild pitch, a Whitcomb 2 run double and a Salazar RBI double. The Hooks got 2 more runs in the 7th on Hamilton and Berryhill back to back HRs. Henderson closed it out with 2 scoreless innings as the Hooks won 8-0.

Note: Hamilton has 16 HR, 23 SB this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (57-66) lost 11-10 (BOX SCORE)

Mejias for Asheville and allowed 4 runs without getting out of the first. He was relieved by Cobos who allowed 2 runs in 2.1 innings. Asheville got on the board in the 3rd on a Correa RBI double and got 4 more in the 4th on a Gonzalez solo HR and Sandle 2 run double. Batista pitched in relief and allowed 3 runs over 4.1 innings. Asheville tied the game in the 7th scoring 4 runs on a Gonzalez RBI single, Borden 2 run double and Corona RBI single. The game went to extra innings and Hot Rods took the lead with 2 runs. Asheville got one back in the 9th on a Correa RBI groundout but that was it as they fell 11-10.

Note: Borden has a 1.124 OPS on High-A.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (51-71) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Miley started and pitched well striking out 8 over 4 scoreless innings. He was relieved by Scrubb who allowed 3 runs while retiring just two batters. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 6th on an RBI single from Melton. The pen allowed a couple more runs and the offense was unable to score again as Fayetteville fell 5-1.

Note: Miley has 102 K in 78.2 innings this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Chad Donato - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:05 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 4:00 CT

