Astros Prospect Report: September 28th

See how the prospects performed yesterday.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Houston Astros Photo Day
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Corey Julks #82 of the Houston Astros poses for photo during Photo Day at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 16, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The final day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (73-75) won 10-1 (BOX SCORE)

Matijevic put Sugar Land on the board in the 3rd inning connecting on a grand slam, his 16th HR of the season. Blake got the start and went 3 innings allowing 1 unearned run. The Space Cowboys blew it open in the 4th scoring 5 runs on a Diaz RBI single, Leon RBI double and Julks 3 run HR. In the 6th, Julks added another HR giving him 31 HRs on the year. The bullpen was great tossing 6 scoreless innings as they closed out the season finale with a 10-1 win.

Note: Julks finished the season with a .854 OPS and 31 HR this season.

