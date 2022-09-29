Astros Prospect Report: September 28th

The final day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (73-75) won 10-1 (BOX SCORE)
Matijevic put Sugar Land on the board in the 3rd inning connecting on a grand slam, his 16th HR of the season. Blake got the start and went 3 innings allowing 1 unearned run. The Space Cowboys blew it open in the 4th scoring 5 runs on a Diaz RBI single, Leon RBI double and Julks 3 run HR. In the 6th, Julks added another HR giving him 31 HRs on the year. The bullpen was great tossing 6 scoreless innings as they closed out the season finale with a 10-1 win.
Note: Julks finished the season with a .854 OPS and 31 HR this season.
- Pedro Leon, DH: 1-for-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Jake Meyers, CF: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Corey Julks, RF: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 2-for-3, R, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB
- Joe Perez, LF: 2-for-4, 2B, BB
- Alex De Goti, SS: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Scott Manea, C: 2-for-5, R
- Edwin Diaz, SS: 2-for-5, R, RBI
- Rolando Espinosa, 2B: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)
- Colin McKee, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER
