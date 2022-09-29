Astros Prospect Report: September 28th

The final day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (73-75) won 10-1 (BOX SCORE)

Matijevic put Sugar Land on the board in the 3rd inning connecting on a grand slam, his 16th HR of the season. Blake got the start and went 3 innings allowing 1 unearned run. The Space Cowboys blew it open in the 4th scoring 5 runs on a Diaz RBI single, Leon RBI double and Julks 3 run HR. In the 6th, Julks added another HR giving him 31 HRs on the year. The bullpen was great tossing 6 scoreless innings as they closed out the season finale with a 10-1 win.

Note: Julks finished the season with a .854 OPS and 31 HR this season.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN) Colin McKee , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Shawn Dubin , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: SEASON OVER

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER