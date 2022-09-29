Astros Crawfish Boil: September 29th, 2022

Astros News
- Another game, another stellar outing from Justin Verlander, who looks primed for another Cy Young (Astros.com)
- Too bad the Astros ultimately lost, and you can watch all the awful highlights of that here (MLB Video)
- Dusty has declared no more days off for the regulars since he wants Tampa and Philly to earn their playoff spots (Twitter - Chandler Rome)
- Hunter Brown is looking more and more like a bullpen weapon as we head into October (Sports Radio 610)
- Jose Altuve is the Astros’ Roberte Clemente Award nominee, and he couldn’t be more grateful for the nod (Astros.com)
- Brantley sounds like he’s ready to get back out there next season (MLB Trade Rumors)
- We’ve had some looks, but what can we really expect out of David Hensley next season? (FanGraphs)
Around the League
- Congratulations to Aaron Judge, who tied Roger Maris for 7th on the all-time regular season homerun record last night (MLB.com)
- And commiserations to Frankie Lasagna, the Blue Jays fan who almost caught that homer (Sporting News)
- Don’t let bozos like Roger Maris Jr. fool you, it’s not in baseball’s interest to erase history just so we can declare a modern Yankee the homerun king (AP News)
- So how exactly did we end up with the Cleveland Indians as our AL Central champs? (FanGraphs)
- For a team that has been so good for so long, I’m a little surprised that the Dodgers hadn’t reached 107 wins until this season (ESPN)
- It looks as though there’s a new player gaining ground in the NL RoY race (MLB.com)
- Let’s have a look-see at the upcoming class of free agent second basemen (MLB Trade Rumors)
