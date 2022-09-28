Astros fall in extras amid Verlander, Chas’ solid efforts

The Astros had everything to win Wednesday’s ballgame. They enjoyed a solid start from Justin Verlander, they came back thanks to a two-run home run by Chas McCormick, and their bullpen was holding the opposition. However, a disastrous inning was enough for the Diamondbacks to take the W 5-2.

Both starting pitchers did what they were expected to do, which was to throw a great game. On the Astros’ end, Verlander went seven innings of six-hit, two-run ball (one earned) with one walk and eight strikeouts. Despite not getting a decision, his ERA lowered a bit from 1.82 to 1.80.

7.0 IP • 1 ER • 8 SO



Just another day for JV. pic.twitter.com/rCbh26fzMc — Houston Astros (@astros) September 29, 2022

It was Verlander’s 14th straight start of at least five innings and three or fewer earned runs, a span in which he registers a 1.33 ERA across 87 2/3 innings.

For the visitors, Zac Gallen kept his red-hot run going. Against one of the strongest offenses in baseball, the young righty pitched also seven innings, allowed six hits and two earned runs, gave up a walk, struck out six, and surrendered a home run. In his last 10 starts, he carries a 1.06 ERA over 67 2/3 innings.

The Diamondbacks kicked off the game scoring twice in the first inning due to a passed ball by Martín Maldonado and a Christian Walker sac fly. However, McCormick hit his game-tying two-run shot (14) in the fifth to bring fans to their feet at Minute Maid Park.

The scored remained intact at zero until the 10th inning, where a clutch two-run single from Walker against Bryan Abreu made it 5-2. Lefty Will Smith was responsible for the runs.

Former Astro Mark Melancon didn’t give Houston a break in the bottom of the 10th. With only five pitches, the D-Backs’ closer retired Yainer Díaz, Jeremy Peña, and Aledmys Díaz to end the game.

On Friday, the Astros will head to Tropicana Field for a three-game series against the Rays, an opponent they swept in mid-September.

