Astros Crawfish Boil: September 28th, 2022

Astros News
- The rout was on last night as the Astros walloped the D-backs 10-2 to win their 102nd game of the season (Astros.com)
- Highlights here (MLB Video)
- David Hensley mashed his first big league tater last night as well, and here he is talking about it after the game (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
- Which Astros become a roster victims when the postseason rolls around? (FanNation)
- For those wondering how it is the Astros pick which unis to wear each game, Julia Morales has you covered (Houston Chronicle)
- Yordan Alvarez looks to be well on his way to locking down 3rd place in the AL MVP voting (FanGraphs)
Around the League
- We had a couple of clinches last night starting with the Yankees finally managing to lock down the AL East (MLB.com)
- And the Cardinals have punched their October tickets as representatives of the NL Central (MLB.com)
- I really want Judge to hit that next homerun so that MLB will stop feeling compelled to give updates on how he hasn’t done it yet (MLB.com)
- A strong finish looks like it’s making Carlos Correa’s opt-out decision pretty easy (MLB Trade Rumors)
- This is among the very least of problems that Hurricane Ian will cause, but MLB might have to move a pivotal Braves-Mets series because of the storm (ESPN)
