Astros Prospect Report: September 27th

Another day of minor league action is in the books.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (72-75) lost 9-6 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board with 2 runs in the 2nd inning on a Perez RBI single and Leon bases loaded walk. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a De Goti 2 run triple. Donato started for Sugar Land and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs. Sugar Land retook the lead in the 6th on a Matijevic 2 run double. Unfortunately the pen allowed 5 runs in the 8th as the Express would go on to win 9-6.
Note: Matijevic has a .912 OPS this season in Triple-A.
- Pedro Leon, CF: 0-for-2, RBI, 3 BB
- Jake Meyers, DH: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Corey Julks, LF: 1-for-5, R
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SB
- Joe Perez, RF: 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI
- Alex De Goti, 2B: 2-for-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Edwin Diaz, SS: 2-for-4
- Chad Donato, RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- J.P. France, RHP: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Brandon Bielak - 12:05 CT
CC: SEASON OVER
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
Loading comments...