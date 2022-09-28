 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: September 27th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Houston Astros v Oakland Athletics
OAKLAND, CA - JULY 26: J.J. Matijevic #13 of the Houston Astros bats during the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on July 26, 2022 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Astros 5-3.
Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (72-75) lost 9-6 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board with 2 runs in the 2nd inning on a Perez RBI single and Leon bases loaded walk. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a De Goti 2 run triple. Donato started for Sugar Land and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs. Sugar Land retook the lead in the 6th on a Matijevic 2 run double. Unfortunately the pen allowed 5 runs in the 8th as the Express would go on to win 9-6.

Note: Matijevic has a .912 OPS this season in Triple-A.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brandon Bielak - 12:05 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

