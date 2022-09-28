Astros Prospect Report: September 27th

Another day of minor league action is in the books.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (72-75) lost 9-6 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board with 2 runs in the 2nd inning on a Perez RBI single and Leon bases loaded walk. They got 2 more in the 3rd on a De Goti 2 run triple. Donato started for Sugar Land and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs. Sugar Land retook the lead in the 6th on a Matijevic 2 run double. Unfortunately the pen allowed 5 runs in the 8th as the Express would go on to win 9-6.

Note: Matijevic has a .912 OPS this season in Triple-A.

Chad Donato , RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Ronel Blanco , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K J.P. France, RHP: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brandon Bielak - 12:05 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER