2022 Series Poll: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Houston Astros

The Diamondbacks come to town in a very familiar position, as the snakes are once more fighting for prime couch space during the playoffs. At this point, Arizona is several seasons removed from their last playoff appearance and don’t really look like they’ll be turning things around anytime soon. Of course that doesn’t mean that there haven’t been moments to hang one’s hat on during the D-back’s season, those moments have just been few and far between.

Arizona isn’t exactly finishing strong either, having lost all 6 of their most recent series, which have all come against NL West rivals. It certainly doesn’t help that 16 of their games this month have been against either the Dodgers or Padres. It’ll get a little easier after this series as they finish off the season against the Giants and Brewers, though the Brewers might still be fighting for a WC spot when the final series of the season rolls around.

The offense is about where you would expect a team with a 71-83 record to be. 1B Christian Walker has had the best season at the plate, and is the only D-back with an OPS over .800. He’s also one of just two players with more than 500 AB’s, so has also been really consistent.

As for pitching, it’s been a bit of a mixed bag for Arizona this season. There are some exciting young arms that look like they’re ready to contribute to both the rotation and bullpen, but it’s mixed with more than a few veterans who aren’t really holding up their end of the bargain. Madison Bumgarner, Ian Kennedy, and Mark Melancon all come to mind when meditating on that. Bumgarner has been shut down for the rest of the season , though, so Arizona can get a look at some of its young pitching guns.

Reyes Moronta, Joe Mantiply, and the aforementioned Mark Melancon seem to be the Diamondbacks top relievers, so expect them in high leverage situations this series.

Last 10 Games: 3-7 Record, 3 Series Loss, -3 Run Differential (33 scored, 36 allowed)

W/L Splits: 40-41 at home, 31-42 on the road, 24-48 against teams over .500

Injured List: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Starters

Game 1: Zach Davies (RHP, 2-4, 4.03 ERA, 96 K’s) vs Lance McCullers Jr. (RHP, 4-1, 2.38 ERA, 45 K’s)

Game 2: Zac Gallen (RHP, 12-3, 2.46 ERA, 180 K’s) vs Justin Verlander (RHP, 17-4, 1.82 ERA, 167 K’s)

