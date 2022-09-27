 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: September 26th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Houston Astros v Atlanta Braves
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 21: Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros runs to first against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (72-74) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for Sugar Land and tossed 5 no-hit innings, though he did allow a run and walked 5. Manea put the Space Cowboys on the board in the 4th with a solo HR. In the 7th, Sugar Land took the lead scoring a run on a fielder’s choice and a Matijevic bases loaded walk. Dubin pitched the bottom of the 7th but struggled allowing 5 runs as the Express took the lead. Meyers got a run back in the 9th with a solo HR but that would be it as Sugar Land fell 6-4 in the series opener.

Note: Meyers is hitting .611 with 3 HR over his last 5 games.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Chad Donato - 6:35 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

