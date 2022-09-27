Astros Prospect Report: September 26th

Another day of minor league action is in the books.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (72-74) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for Sugar Land and tossed 5 no-hit innings, though he did allow a run and walked 5. Manea put the Space Cowboys on the board in the 4th with a solo HR. In the 7th, Sugar Land took the lead scoring a run on a fielder’s choice and a Matijevic bases loaded walk. Dubin pitched the bottom of the 7th but struggled allowing 5 runs as the Express took the lead. Meyers got a run back in the 9th with a solo HR but that would be it as Sugar Land fell 6-4 in the series opener.

Note: Meyers is hitting .611 with 3 HR over his last 5 games.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 6 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Shawn Dubin , RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K J.P. France , RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Chad Donato - 6:35 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER