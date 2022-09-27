Filed under: SB Nation Reacts MLB Reacts Astros Reacts Survey. Who’s the odd man out on the Astros’ playoff pitching roster? By Kyle Thele Sep 27, 2022, 10:41am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Astros Reacts Survey. Who’s the odd man out on the Astros’ playoff pitching roster? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Astros fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. <a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/5IX0CH/">Please take our survey</a> More From The Crawfish Boxes Astros Prospect Report: September 26th 2022 Series Poll: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Houston Astros Oops! All Astros: Anderson Sanchez & Miguel Ullola Will Smith’s Improvement, Something Meaningful? Astros Prospect Report: September 25th Oops! All Astros: Deylen Miley & Enrique Coronel Loading comments...
Loading comments...