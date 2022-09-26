Astros Prospect Report: September 25th

Another day of minor league action is in the books.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (72-73) won 11-5 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got on the board in the first inning on a Matijevic RBI single and Perez grand slam. In the 2nd inning they got 3 more runs on a Matijevic 3 run HR. Conine started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs over 5 innings of work. The offense extended their lead in the 6th scoring a run on an error and a 2 run HR from Meyers. Blanco and McKee tossed scoreless outings as they closed out the 11-5 win.

Note: Perez is hitting .625 through five Triple-A games.

Brett Conine , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN) Nick Hernandez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Ronel Blanco , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Colin McKee, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 6:35 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER