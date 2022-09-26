Astros Prospect Report: September 25th

Another day of minor league action is in the books.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (72-73) won 11-5 (BOX SCORE)
The offense got on the board in the first inning on a Matijevic RBI single and Perez grand slam. In the 2nd inning they got 3 more runs on a Matijevic 3 run HR. Conine started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs over 5 innings of work. The offense extended their lead in the 6th scoring a run on an error and a 2 run HR from Meyers. Blanco and McKee tossed scoreless outings as they closed out the 11-5 win.
Note: Perez is hitting .625 through five Triple-A games.
- Marty Costes, LF: 1-for-2, R, BB, SB
- Jake Meyers, CF: 3-for-3, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Corey Julks, DH: 2-for-5, R
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 3-for-5, R, HR, 4 RBI
- Korey Lee, C: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Joe Perez, DH: 3-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI
- Brett Conine, RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Colin McKee, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 6:35 CT
CC: SEASON OVER
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
