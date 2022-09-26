 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: September 25th

See how the prospects performed yesterday.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Houston Astros v Atlanta Braves
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 21: Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros bats against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (72-73) won 11-5 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got on the board in the first inning on a Matijevic RBI single and Perez grand slam. In the 2nd inning they got 3 more runs on a Matijevic 3 run HR. Conine started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs over 5 innings of work. The offense extended their lead in the 6th scoring a run on an error and a 2 run HR from Meyers. Blanco and McKee tossed scoreless outings as they closed out the 11-5 win.

Note: Perez is hitting .625 through five Triple-A games.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 6:35 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...