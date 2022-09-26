Oops! All Astros: Deylen Miley & Enrique Coronel

Throughout the current offseason, we’ll be going through the Houston Astros system and recapping all 316 players to appear at any level for the club through 2022.

Deylen Miley

Deylen Miley is a six-foot-two, 210 lb. right-handed pitcher from Toledo, OH. Born on January 25, 1998, Miley played in college for the Tiffin Dragons and the Bellarmine Knights. In five years of play, he was 6-9 with a 6.21 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 113 innings. After going undrafted, the Astros signed him through free agency on July 20, 2021.

After signing, Miley joined the rookie-level FCL Astros and struck out 24 in only 13 innings. He gave up 10 hits, five walks, and three earned runs, going 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA to close out the season.

In 2022, Miley joined the Woodpeckers and stayed with the team all season. He posted a 3-8 record with a 4.64 ERA and 111 K’s over 83 1⁄ 3 innings. He walked 59 batters in total, and started in 15 of his 24 appearances. On April 28, Miley struck out seven over five shutout, two-hit innings in a 2-1 Peckers win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Miley relies on a 95 MPH fastball, a 12-6 curve, a hard slider and a low-80s change mix to keep hitters off balance. It’s likely he begins 2023 back with Fayetteville, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him open at High-A with the Asheville Tourists.

Enrique Coronel

Enrique Yhanfrancon Coronel is a six-foot, 175 lb. right-handed pitcher born on August 25, 2000 in Valencia, VZ. On April 22, just five months ago, he started his professional career by signing with the Astros through free agency. On July 8, he joined the DSL Astros Orange in the rookie-level Dominican Summer League.

We have only a handful of non-televised, non-written about appearances to tell us what we have in Coronel. The only thing I have at my disposal are these seven web-based box line scores (thanks baseball-reference.com!)

On July 13, Coronel made his pro debut with one of four rookie-level Astros affiliates. He came into the ballgame in relief, trailing the DSL Boston Red Red Sox by a 4-0 count. In 2 2⁄ 3 innings, he struck out five but also allowed four runs (on five hits and two walks. The Astros lost that one, 10-4.

Ten days later, Coronel’s next appearance was his first start. As is par for the course in the lower minors, Coronel only pitched for three innings. He collected three whiffs while walking two and also striking out a pair to hold the DSL Blue Red Sox scoreless in an eventual 2-1 Astros win.

Coronel’s next four appearances consisted of two bad showings, one good showing, and one kinda mid- showing. On August 22, in his last in-game effort of the year, Coronel struck out four over two hitless frames in a 2-1 win against the DSL Blue Guardians.

After, Coronel landed with a 5.30 final ERA for the year, along with 13.0 K/9 and a 1.607 WHIP. His numbers are normal considering how much exposure he’s had to this date through his career, but his advanced age is a little concerning. He’ll turn 23-years-old in the middle of next season, but his current rate of development would see him eventually join the team as a 29-year-old rookie.

Of course, watching prospects develop needs to be a patient game. Only three percent of DSL players eventually make it to the majors. Sometimes these guys turn out much differently than we think they will. I’d give Coronel another look if I was in charge, but who’s to say? As always, thanks for reading.