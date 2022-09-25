 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: September 24th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Joe Perez #31 of the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 10, 2022 in Anaheim, California.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (71-73) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings. The Space Cowboys got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Perez RBI single, Diaz RBI single and a run scoring on a wild pitch. The offense added 2 more runs in the 6th inning on a fielder’s choice and a Meyers RBI single. The bullpen allowed a couple runs but Paredes tossed a scoreless 9th inning as he closed out the 5-4 win.

Note: Perez is hitting .583 through 4 Triple-A games.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brett Conine - 2:05 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

