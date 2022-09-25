Astros Prospect Report: September 24th

Another day of minor league action is in the books.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (71-73) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Endersby started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings. The Space Cowboys got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Perez RBI single, Diaz RBI single and a run scoring on a wild pitch. The offense added 2 more runs in the 6th inning on a fielder’s choice and a Meyers RBI single. The bullpen allowed a couple runs but Paredes tossed a scoreless 9th inning as he closed out the 5-4 win.
Note: Perez is hitting .583 through 4 Triple-A games.
- Marty Costes, LF: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI
- Jake Meyers, CF: 2-for-5, RBI
- Corey Julks, RF: 1-for-4, R
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Joe Perez, DH: 2-for-3, RBI, BB
- Alex De Goti, 3B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B
- Edwin Diaz, 2B: 3-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Brett Conine - 2:05 CT
CC: SEASON OVER
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
