Astros Prospect Report: September 24th

Another day of minor league action is in the books.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (71-73) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings. The Space Cowboys got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 3 runs on a Perez RBI single, Diaz RBI single and a run scoring on a wild pitch. The offense added 2 more runs in the 6th inning on a fielder’s choice and a Meyers RBI single. The bullpen allowed a couple runs but Paredes tossed a scoreless 9th inning as he closed out the 5-4 win.

Note: Perez is hitting .583 through 4 Triple-A games.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN) Shawn Dubin , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brett Conine - 2:05 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER