Astros Prospect Report: September 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (69-73) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley was scheduled to start but Olczak ended up starting for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs over 3 innings. Meyers put Sugar Land on the board in the 3rd with a 2 run HR. Leon got another run back in the 8th on an RBI double to make it 4-3. The bullpen was great tossing 6 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to finish the comeback as they fell 4-3.

Note: Julks has a .866 OPS with 29 HR this season.

Jon Olczak , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Colin McKee , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER