Astros Prospect Report: September 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (69-73) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Whitley was scheduled to start but Olczak ended up starting for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs over 3 innings. Meyers put Sugar Land on the board in the 3rd with a 2 run HR. Leon got another run back in the 8th on an RBI double to make it 4-3. The bullpen was great tossing 6 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to finish the comeback as they fell 4-3.
Note: Julks has a .866 OPS with 29 HR this season.
- Jake Meyers, CF: 3-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Joe Perez, 3B: 1-for-2, 2 BB
- Pedro Leon, DH: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Edwin Diaz, SS: 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Colin McKee, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 7:05 CT
CC: SEASON OVER
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
Loading comments...