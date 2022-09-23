 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: September 22nd

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves
Aug 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers (6) hits a RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the books.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (69-73) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley was scheduled to start but Olczak ended up starting for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs over 3 innings. Meyers put Sugar Land on the board in the 3rd with a 2 run HR. Leon got another run back in the 8th on an RBI double to make it 4-3. The bullpen was great tossing 6 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to finish the comeback as they fell 4-3.

Note: Julks has a .866 OPS with 29 HR this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...