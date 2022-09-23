Astros Crawfish Boil: September 23rd, 2022

Astros News
- It was an emotional night for Trey Mancini, who returned to Camden Yards as a visitor for the first time (Astros.com)
- Too bad the Astros got slapped around by rookie Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish, and you can watch all the terrible highlights here (MLB Video)
- Verlander is looking more and more like the AL Cy Young winner, even though he took the tough-luck loss last night (Astros.com)
- His success is no surprise considering that he’s the anchor for what appears to be the deepest pitching staff in all of baseball (Twitter - MLB Network)
- Kyle Tucker became just the 18th Astro to reach 100 RBI’s in a season when he did just that on Wednesday night (FanNation)
- Here’s the story of how a 12-year-old girl managed to get the entire Astrodome to clap along for the first game at that storied stadium (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- We’re closing in on playoff baseball, so here’s how each of the different Wild Card scenarios could possibly play out (MLB.com)
- The M’s are holding their collective breaths as hot-shot rookie Julio Rodriguez is scheduled for an MRI today due to lower back tightness (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Guardians swept the White Sox this week and pretty much buried their chances at an October series (MLB.com)
- It looks as though fan favorite Stephen Vogt is set to retire after this season (MLB Trade Rumors)
- This minor leaguer thought he had a bomb, which turned into a flyout, which turned into one of the most retroactively embarrassing homerun trots I’ve ever seen (MLB.com)
