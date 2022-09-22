Rookie Beats Verlander. Astros Get Shut out by Orioles 2-0.

No one’s perfect. And sometimes you have to be.

Astros starter Justin Verlander turned in another excellent performance, but a shaky second inning in which the master surrendered two runs on three hits ruined his chance for an 18th win.

Meanwhile, the Orioles starter, rookie Kyle Bradish, smothered the Astros, throwing an 8.2-inning, two-hit shutout. He whiffed 10 Astros and walked none, throwing 70 strikes out of 100 total pitches.

He was lifted after Jeremy Pena singled with two outs in the ninth. Felix Bautista struck out Aledmys Diaz to finish off the Astros.

Tonight’s loss shouldn’t help nor hurt Verlander’s chances for the Cy Young, although he had trouble missing bats, especially early. In his six innings, he allowed six hits, with four strikeouts and no walks.

Normally, you don’t expect a pitcher like Verlander on his game to lose to a rookie who came into the game with a 5.05 ERA.

Baseball.

It was Trey Mancini’s homecoming to Baltimore. From the long standing ovation he received it is clear he is dearly loved in Maryland.

Jose Urquidy takes the mound tomorrow to get the Astros back in this series.

Game time 6:05.

Box score and videos here.