 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: September 21st

See how the prospects performed yesterday.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Houston Astros Photo Day
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 16: Corey Julks #81 of the Houston Astros poses for a photo during the Houston Astros Photo Day at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (69-72) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Donato started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings. Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning on a 2 run HR from Julks, his 29th HR of the season. In the 6th, Diaz gave Sugar Land the lead with a 2 run HR. The bullpen was great tossing four scoreless innings as they closed out the 4-3 win.

Note: Julks has a .866 OPS with 29 HR this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Forrest Whitley - 7:05 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...