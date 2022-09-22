Astros Prospect Report: September 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the books.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (69-72) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Donato started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings. Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning on a 2 run HR from Julks, his 29th HR of the season. In the 6th, Diaz gave Sugar Land the lead with a 2 run HR. The bullpen was great tossing four scoreless innings as they closed out the 4-3 win.
Note: Julks has a .866 OPS with 29 HR this season.
- Marty Costes, LF: 3-for-4, R
- Corey Julks, DH: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Joe Perez, 3B: 2-for-3, R, BB
- Edwin Diaz, SS: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Chad Donato, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER
A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Forrest Whitley - 7:05 CT
CC: SEASON OVER
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
