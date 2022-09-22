Astros Prospect Report: September 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the books.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (69-72) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Donato started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings. Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning on a 2 run HR from Julks, his 29th HR of the season. In the 6th, Diaz gave Sugar Land the lead with a 2 run HR. The bullpen was great tossing four scoreless innings as they closed out the 4-3 win.

Note: Julks has a .866 OPS with 29 HR this season.

Chad Donato , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Shawn Dubin , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Forrest Whitley - 7:05 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER