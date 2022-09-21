 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: September 20th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 21: Korey Lee #38 of the Houston Astros hits a double in the second inning against the New York Yankees during game one of a doubleheader at Minute Maid Park on July 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Another day of minor league action is in the books.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (68-72) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings, despite walking 6. Diaz put Sugar Land on the board with an RBI single in the 3rd inning. In the 8th, Julks tied the game with an RBI single and Lee gave Sugar Land the lead with another RBI single to go up 3-2. The bullpen was great tossing 5 scoreless innings and France was able to close the door with a scoreless 9th to seal the win.

Note: Lee has a .943 OPS over his last 33 games.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Chad Donato - 11:05 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

