Astros Prospect Report: September 20th

Another day of minor league action is in the books.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (68-72) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings, despite walking 6. Diaz put Sugar Land on the board with an RBI single in the 3rd inning. In the 8th, Julks tied the game with an RBI single and Lee gave Sugar Land the lead with another RBI single to go up 3-2. The bullpen was great tossing 5 scoreless innings and France was able to close the door with a scoreless 9th to seal the win.

Note: Lee has a .943 OPS over his last 33 games.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 3 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Ronel Blanco , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (WIN) J.P. France, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) SEASON OVER

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Chad Donato - 11:05 CT

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER