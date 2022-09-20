Astros Crawfish Boil: September 20th, 2022

Astros News
- Last night’s win once again proved that the Astros are the cream of the crop when it comes to the AL West, and earned a wild card bye to boot (Astros.com)
- Video highlights from last night’s game are here (MLB Video)
- So what’s the next step for the team now that Houston has punched their October ticket? (Astros.com)
- Yordan Alvarez was announced as last week’s AL Player of the Week after a Herculean performance at the plate (Astros.com)
- The rise of Hunter Brown is creating some complications for the Astros’ October roster plans (Houston Sportsmap)
Around the League
- In a rather unsurprising turn of events, the Dodgers have locked up home field advantage on the NL side of the playoffs (MLB.com)
- The Mets also punched an October ticket last night, but their playoff position is still undecided (MLB.com)
- Meanwhile, the Guardians have a chance to lock up their own October destiny if they can take down the White Sox this week (MLB.com)
- Can Aaron Judge capture the hitter’s triple crown in 2022? (MLB.com)
- I know everyone’s focused on the playoffs, but let’s have a look at where the market for catchers is headed this offseason (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Tigers have a new President of Baseball of Operations (MLB Trade Rumors)
