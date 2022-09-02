Game 132 Thread. September 2, 2022, 8:38 CT. Astros @ Angels

For more on this game and the series catch the series preview HERE.

The lineups have not been posted at the time of this publication.

Some news today.

Alex Bregman is named AL player of the month.

And...Yainer Diaz and Hunter Brown were placed on the expanded roster and added to the 40-man roster. To make room on the 40-man, the Astros designated Peter Solomon and Niko Goodrum for assignment.