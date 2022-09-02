Astros MiLB Players Of The Month: August

Let’s take a look at the best performances in the Astros system in August.

*Just a note, these are my picks for the month*

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys

HITTER: Korey Lee, C

August Stats: 21 G, .288 BA/.387 OBP/.700 SLG, 3 2B, 10 HR, 26 RBI

Lee struggled a bit to start the season but really turned it on in August. The right hander slugged 10 HR and drove in 26 runs in just 21 games. This was good for a 156 wRC+ and something that many wanted to see, Lee driving the ball in the air.

PITCHER: Hunter Brown, RHP

August Stats: 5 G, 2.45 ERA, 25.2 IP, 12 H, 7 ER, 9 BB, 28 SO

Brown put together another dominant month, this time posting a 2.45 ERA with 28 K in 25.2 innings. He was nearly un-hittable allowing just a .140 BAA and had a WHIP of just 0.82 as he earned a call-up to the big leagues.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks

HITTER: Shay Whitcomb, INF

August Stats: 24 G, .297 BA/.347 OBP/.626 SLG, 7 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 16 RBI, 7 SB

Whitcombb started the season well and fell off a bit but together a strong month of August posting an OPS of .973 in 24 games. He finished with 7 2B, 7 HR and 7 SB on his was to his best month of the 2022 season.

PITCHER: Jose Bravo, RHP

August Stats: 4 G, 3.05 ERA, 20.2 IP, 18 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO

Bravo has been a steady starter for the Hooks this season and in August he had one of his better months posting a 3.05 ERA over 20.2 innings. He also only walked 2 keeping his WHIP below 1.00, which led the Hooks’ staff.

A+: Asheville Tourists

HITTER: Joey Loperfido, INF/OF

August Stats: 23 G, .381 BA/.455 OBP/.607 SLG, 8 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 23 RBI

Loperfido has been really good this season and put together a monster month of August. The lefty hitter batted .381 with an OPS of over 1.000 in 23 games for Asheville. He showed why he is considered one of the more advanced bats in the system.

PITCHER: Aaron Brown, RHP

August Stats: 6 G, 2.89 ERA, 28.0 IP, 25 H, 9 ER, 5 BB, 20 K

Brown has been a consistent starter for Asheville and pitching well since the beginning of July. He had a really good month in August posting a 2.89 ERA in 28 innings while walking just 5 hitters. He had the lowest WHIP of any pitcher in Asheville with at least 15 innings pitched.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers

HITTER: Jacob Melton, OF

August Stats: 14 G, .351 BA/.415 OBP/.596 SLG, 5 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 4 SB

Melton joined the Woodpeckers offense and immediately started hitting. The 2022 second rounder batted .351 with 8 XBH in just 14 games during the month of August posting an OPS over 1.000 for Fayetteville.

PITCHER: Edinson Batista, RHP

August Stats: 4 G, 1.02 ERA, 17.2 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 10 BB, 26 K, .133 BAA

Batista was here for July but I had to have him here for August too. The right hander posted a 1.02 ERA with 26 K in 17.2 innings for the Woodpeckers before being promoted to Asheville where he tossed 5 no-hit innings. Dominant numbers from the 20-year-old.