Astros Prospect Report: September 1st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (59-66) lost 9-7 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land jumped out to a big lead scoring 7 runs in the first inning on a Dirden RBI groundout, Leon 3 run HR, De Goti RBI single, and two runs scoring on an error. Taylor started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs while retiring just two batters. He was relieved by Conine who allowed 4 runs over 4.1 innings. The pen struggled last as Blanco allowed 2 runs in the 8th and Hernandez allowed a run in the 9th. The offense wasn’t able to score again following the first inning and fell 9-7.

Note: Leon has 15 HR, 32 SB this season.

Blake Taylor , LHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Brett Conine , RHP: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K J.P. France , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Ronel Blanco , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (56-65) won 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on Whitcomb and Wagner RBI doubles and a McKenna RBI single. They got 2 more run in the 4th on a Hamilton 2 run single. Tamarez got the start and pitched well striking out 7 over 5 innings while allowing just 1 run. Stubbs would play add on connecting on a solo HR in the 6th and a 2 run HR in the 8th. Conn tossed 2 scoreless innings to close it and seal the 8-2 win.

Note: Tamarez has 122 K in 103.1 innings this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN) Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (57-65) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the bottom of the first scoring 3 runs on a Loperfido RBI single and a Santana 2 run double. They got another in the 3rd on a Santana RBI single. Tokar got the start and allowed 3 runs over 4.1 innings. He was relieved by Gaither who allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings. The game went into the 9th with Asheville down 5-4 but Borden sent the fans home happy with a walk-off 2 run HR.

Note: Borden has 4 HR in 7 games in Asheville.

Heitor Tokar , RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Ray Gaither , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (51-71) won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

Blubaugh started for Fayetteville and allowed 1 run over 5 innings with 8 strikeouts. Sacco put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 3rd inning with a 2 run HR. They got 4 more in the 5th on a Whitaker sac fly, bases loaded walks to Loftin and Cole, and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Whitaker would add a solo HR in the 9th. The bullpen allowed a couple runs but they were able to hold on for the 7-4 win.

Note: Whitaker has 5 HR over his last 22 games.

A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (WIN) Nic Swanson , RHP: 2.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

2.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Austin Temple, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jimmy Endersby - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Christian Mejias - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT