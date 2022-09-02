Astros Prospect Report: September 1st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (59-66) lost 9-7 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land jumped out to a big lead scoring 7 runs in the first inning on a Dirden RBI groundout, Leon 3 run HR, De Goti RBI single, and two runs scoring on an error. Taylor started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs while retiring just two batters. He was relieved by Conine who allowed 4 runs over 4.1 innings. The pen struggled last as Blanco allowed 2 runs in the 8th and Hernandez allowed a run in the 9th. The offense wasn’t able to score again following the first inning and fell 9-7.
Note: Leon has 15 HR, 32 SB this season.
- Corey Julks, 2B: 1-for-5, R
- Jake Meyers, DH: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Justin Dirden, RF: 0-for-2, RBI
- Pedro Leon, CF: 2-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Marty Costes, LF: 1-for-2, R, BB, 2 SB
- Alex De Goti, SS: 2-for-4, R, RBI, SB
- Scott Manea, 1B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Brett Conine, RHP: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- J.P. France, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (56-65) won 8-2 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on Whitcomb and Wagner RBI doubles and a McKenna RBI single. They got 2 more run in the 4th on a Hamilton 2 run single. Tamarez got the start and pitched well striking out 7 over 5 innings while allowing just 1 run. Stubbs would play add on connecting on a solo HR in the 6th and a 2 run HR in the 8th. Conn tossed 2 scoreless innings to close it and seal the 8-2 win.
Note: Tamarez has 122 K in 103.1 innings this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-5, R, 2B, RBI
- Will Wagner, 2B: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Alex McKenna, RF: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Grae Kessinger, DH: 0-for-3, R, BB
- C.J. Stubbs, DH: 3-for-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (57-65) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board in the bottom of the first scoring 3 runs on a Loperfido RBI single and a Santana 2 run double. They got another in the 3rd on a Santana RBI single. Tokar got the start and allowed 3 runs over 4.1 innings. He was relieved by Gaither who allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings. The game went into the 9th with Asheville down 5-4 but Borden sent the fans home happy with a walk-off 2 run HR.
Note: Borden has 4 HR in 7 games in Asheville.
- Zach Daniels, CF: 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, SB
- J.C. Correa, C: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Joey Loperfido, LF: 1-for-4, R, RBI
- Luis Santana, 2B: 2-for-3, R, 2B, 3 RBI, BB
- Tim Borden, SS: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Heitor Tokar, RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (51-71) won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)
Blubaugh started for Fayetteville and allowed 1 run over 5 innings with 8 strikeouts. Sacco put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 3rd inning with a 2 run HR. They got 4 more in the 5th on a Whitaker sac fly, bases loaded walks to Loftin and Cole, and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Whitaker would add a solo HR in the 9th. The bullpen allowed a couple runs but they were able to hold on for the 7-4 win.
Note: Whitaker has 5 HR over his last 22 games.
- Tommy Sacco, 2B: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI
- Jacob Melton, CF: 1-for-3, R, 2B, 2 BB
- Zach Dezenzo, 1B: 1-for-5, R, SB
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Ryan Clifford, LF: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Jackson Loftin, SS: 0-for-2, RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB
- Zach Cole, RF: 0-for-2, RBI, 2 BB
- Leosdany Molina, DH: 2-for-4, R
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (WIN)
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 2.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Austin Temple, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Jimmy Endersby - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 7:05 CT
AV: Christian Mejias - 5:35 CT
FV: TBD - 6:00 CT
