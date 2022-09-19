Filed under: Game 148 Thread. September 19, 2022, 6:10 CT. Astros @ Rays Luis Garcia takes on Drew Rasmussen. By William Metzger(bilbos) Sep 19, 2022, 5:51pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 148 Thread. September 19, 2022, 6:10 CT. Astros @ Rays Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images After a few weeks beating up on the patsies of the AL, the Astros go East against playoff contenders the Rays and Orioles. H More From The Crawfish Boxes Astros Prospect Report: September 18th 2022 Series Poll: Houston Astros @ Tampa Bay Rays Oops! All Astros: Daniel Pacheco & Rhett Kouba Are we witnessing Yuli Gurriel’s final regular-season games with the Astros? With Framber’s 25th straight QS and strong offensive showing, Astros demolish A’s 11-2 Game 147 Thread. September 18, 2022, 1:10 CT. A's @ Astros Loading comments...
