 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 148 Thread. September 19, 2022, 6:10 CT. Astros @ Rays

Luis Garcia takes on Drew Rasmussen.

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

After a few weeks beating up on the patsies of the AL, the Astros go East against playoff contenders the Rays and Orioles.

H

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...