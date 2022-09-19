Astros Prospect Report: September 18th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (67-72) won 1-0 (BOX SCORE)

Connie started for Sugar Land and tossed 4 scoreless innings. He was relieved by Endersby who also tossed 4 scoreless innings. Martinez and Paredes tossed scoreless innings each as the game went into extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, the Space Cowboys walked it off with an RBI hit by pitch to win 1-0.

Note: Julks has a .858 OPS this season.

Brett Conine , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (63-74) lost 11-10 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board early getting solo HRs from Adolph and Berryhill in the first inning. They got 2 more in the 2nd on an Adolph RBI single and Berryhill sac fly. Robaina started and allowed 3 runs over 2.2 innings. Gomez pitched in relief and tossed 3 scoreless innings. The Hooks scored 6 runs in the 7th on a Wagner RBI single, Stubbs based loaded walk, and Kessinger grand slam. The pen gave up 6 runs in the bottom of the inning though as the Hooks had a 10-9 lead. The game went into the 9th and the Travelers walked it off on an error to win 11-10.

Note: Berryhill finished the season with 18 2B, 12 HR, 60 RBI in 96 Double-A games.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Michael Horrell , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Derek West, RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: SEASON OVER

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER